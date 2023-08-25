Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 26-year-old suffered severe injuries when he was hit by a car.

The man was taken to hospital after being hit by a white Audi on Fairwater Way, Cwmbran, Torfaen at 20:45 BST on Thursday.

Gwent Police have arrested an 18-year old from Cwmbran and a 24-year-old from Newport.

Police said the injured man's condition was believed to be life changing and investigations were ongoing.