Two men were threatened during separate armed robberies within an hour of each other in Leicester.

Police said a man in his 60s was approached by two men, who pointed what was believed to be a gun at him and demanded money near the Tesco store in Maidenwell Road, Hamilton, at about 03:40 GMT on Wednesday.

The victim managed to flee and was not injured.

Police added a taxi driver in the same area was threatened by two men with what was believed to be a gun inside his car, and handed over cash and two phones at about 04:30.