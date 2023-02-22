Police investigate armed robberies near supermarket

Police said the two separate robberies happened in Maidenwell Avenue, close to the Tesco supermarket

Two men were threatened during separate armed robberies within an hour of each other in Leicester.

Police said a man in his 60s was approached by two men, who pointed what was believed to be a gun at him and demanded money near the Tesco store in Maidenwell Road, Hamilton, at about 03:40 GMT on Wednesday.

The victim managed to flee and was not injured.

Police added a taxi driver in the same area was threatened by two men with what was believed to be a gun inside his car, and handed over cash and two phones at about 04:30.

The suspects - who were wearing dark clothes - are then said to have fled on foot towards a nearby housing estate.

Det Sgt Kat Maguire, of Leicestershire Police, is urging people who live in the area to check CCTV and doorbell footage from 04:30 to 05:30.

