A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the M180, police have said.

The motorway has been closed in both directions after a van and a HGV collided at about 06:30 BST.

It is currently shut between junction 2 for Belton and junction 3 for Scunthorpe.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services are on the scene, Humberside Police said.

National Highways say there are delays of about 20 minutes on the eastbound carriageway and 15 minutes on the westbound carriageway, with two miles of congestion on both.

A diversion route has been put in place, external.

"[The road] is likely to be closed for a number of hours to allow for collision investigation works to be completed," a National Highways spokesperson said on Twitter.

"There is heavy congestion on the diversion route in both directions, particularly near to Gunness on the A18 which may affect your journey times," the agency added.

