Zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a baby reindeer who has been named Peach.

The calf was born at Dudley Zoo to mum, Lily, and head of the zoo's herd, Kenny.

"This little gorgeous female reindeer was born on Saturday and has been called Peach by keepers," said a zoo spokesperson.

"Both mum and baby are doing well and the youngster has already been spotted galloping around the paddock, so she’s certainly not shy."