A number of terraced houses in Norwich have been damaged by a large fire that spread during the night.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent eight crews after it was called to Hall Road at 23:15 BST on Monday.

Four properties were affected, with one being "significantly damaged", and there was "heavy damage to the entire roof void", it said.

Simon Mason, from the service, said no-one was hurt and the fire was out by 04:00. He said an investigation into the cause was under way.