The delivery of 300,000 new wheelie bins across a city has begun.

Milton Keynes City Council said it will take three months to complete as households will receive four bins, which cannot be used until 4 September.

Nigel Bailey, who lives in the city, carried out his own survey into the system and said "thousands of residents have complained they don't want to have four large wheelie bins".

Councillor Lauren Townsend, the Labour cabinet member for waste and recycling, said: "We didn't pluck this out of the air. The reason we started even looking into introducing wheelie bins is because residents were asking us ."