Wheelie bin roll out across city begins
At a glance
More than 300,000 wheelie bins will be delivered across Milton Keynes
The council said it was to reduce waste
A local resident said four wheelie bins was too many
The new bins cannot be used until 4 September
The delivery of 300,000 new wheelie bins across a city has begun.
Milton Keynes City Council said it will take three months to complete as households will receive four bins, which cannot be used until 4 September.
Nigel Bailey, who lives in the city, carried out his own survey into the system and said "thousands of residents have complained they don't want to have four large wheelie bins".
Councillor Lauren Townsend, the Labour cabinet member for waste and recycling, said: "We didn't pluck this out of the air. The reason we started even looking into introducing wheelie bins is because residents were asking us ."
Mr Bailey, told BBC Three Counties Radio, the council was "being pretty inflexible during the whole process".
His survey found that 68 % of people were "not happy to have four bins".
"75% did not have a problem with the current system and 91% were not happy with the consultation process," he said.
He confirmed 32% said they were happy to have wheelie bins.
Ms Townsend said a council consultation found "74% said they wanted wheelie bins."
She said anyone with lack of space or access issues could ask for a different system, external.
The council said the move was to help people recycle more and reduce waste.
Bins are being delivered to Bradville, Bradwell, Bradwell Common, Great Linford, Heelands, New Bradwell, Oakridge Park and Stantonbury areas until June 22.
