Woman airlifted to hospital after crash
A woman in her 60s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between two vehicles on Saturday.
Police said officers were called to the B3230 at Iron Letters Cross, near Ilfracombe, Devon, at about 10:35 BST.
The collision involved a white BMW Estate and a Blue Dacia.
The driver of the BMW, a 25-year old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and has since been released on police bail.
Police said the seriously injured woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
The drivers of both vehicles and another woman passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at North Devon District Hospital.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
