A woman in her 60s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between two vehicles on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to the B3230 at Iron Letters Cross, near Ilfracombe, Devon, at about 10:35 BST.

The collision involved a white BMW Estate and a Blue Dacia.

The driver of the BMW, a 25-year old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and has since been released on police bail.