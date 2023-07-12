The ship entered harbour limits at about 07:45 BST on Wednesday and is now at anchor in Falmouth Bay where its hull can be surveyed by divers.

Miles Carden, chief executive of Falmouth Harbour, said: "She is safe where she is and we are working with all the partners in the port and national authorities to get a good outcome from this.

"The safest place to do the underwater dive survey is in Falmouth Bay. So that will be done today, we will get more information from that and then determine the next steps."

Poor weather and southerly winds are forecast for Falmouth at the weekend.

Mr Carden said: "We simply don't have the options until we understand the condition of the vessel and then we will take it from there.

"We are looking at a weather window into the weekend and we need to determine a good position for her going into that weather window."

He said the harbour commissioners had a "huge number of factors to consider the risks from the vessel" and they "need to be reassured around the potential for pollution".

They are working with agencies including the Secretary of State’s representative, the ship’s insurance company, local operators, the vessel owners and their representatives, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), and the harbour's insurers.

The ship was on its way from Ireland to Zeebrugge in Belgium, and has 22 crew and three passengers on board.

"There is no perfect solution here but we have to try and manage it as well as possible and not make the situation worse," Mr Carden said.