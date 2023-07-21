Crews have managed to extinguish a blaze involving several vehicles at a race track in Kent.

Nine fire engines were initially called to Lydenn Hill race track in Wootton, Canterbury, after reports of a major fire shortly before 09:00 BST on Friday.

Four crews and a bulk water carrier remain at the scene, where firefighters used jets and compressed air foam to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no injuries have been reported.