Fire crews fight blaze at Lydden Hill race track

Race trackers look on smoke and flames on a race trackPeter Rosenberg

Fire crews remain on the scene and are continuing to dampen hot spots

Crews have managed to extinguish a blaze involving several vehicles at a race track in Kent.

Nine fire engines were initially called to Lydenn Hill race track in Wootton, Canterbury, after reports of a major fire shortly before 09:00 BST on Friday.

Four crews and a bulk water carrier remain at the scene, where firefighters used jets and compressed air foam to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no injuries have been reported.

People living nearby were told to close windows and doors but have now been advised that this is no longer necessary.

World of Petrol

Thick flumes of smoke were seen near the race track

