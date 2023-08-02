New exhibit showcases history of Channel crossings
A new exhibition has opened at a museum in Dover showcasing the history of Channel crossings.
The display explores themes associated with cross-Channel travel such as trade, tourism, transport, conflict and migration.
It includes historical items such as Roman artefacts as well as footage of more contemporary modes of travel, including the hovercraft and an amphibious car.
The exhibition also looks at the less conventional ways people have attempted to cross the Channel, including a double bed and a giant bottle of gin.
Other items include model aeroplanes and a display dedicated to the first man to swim the Channel, Captain Matthew Webb.
The costumes of the first female Channel swimmers are also featured.
Andrew Pember is the grandson of the first British woman to swim the Channel, Mercedes Gleitze. He said: "She was an independent, iconic and strong woman, I think she set such a great example to everyone today so it's really great that the exhibition's on."
Another piece on show is a 13-foot rowing boat which was used to cross the Channel and back again in a day by Dover man Guy Mannering.
Jane Francis was a stewardess on the hovercraft based in Ramsgate for nearly 10 years. It allowed passengers and cars to travel from Dover to France in just 30 minutes.
"That was a fantastic thing, you couldn't believe that you'd been over to France and back within a couple of hours," she said.
Former hovercraft hostess Bettina Southey said many of the items on display reminded her of her time working onboard.
"It was an adventure, it was a wonderful time and we were great crew together and it was wonderful," she said.
The exhibit is free and open throughout the summer.
