A new exhibition has opened at a museum in Dover showcasing the history of Channel crossings.

The display explores themes associated with cross-Channel travel such as trade, tourism, transport, conflict and migration.

It includes historical items such as Roman artefacts as well as footage of more contemporary modes of travel, including the hovercraft and an amphibious car.

The exhibition also looks at the less conventional ways people have attempted to cross the Channel, including a double bed and a giant bottle of gin.