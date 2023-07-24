Sea pool reopens after fish influx
- Published
A sea pool has reopened after it was flooded by an influx of small fish.
Thousands were stranded in Westward Ho! Rock Sea Pool in north Devon on Wednesday.
It is believed they were whitebait, chased in by a predator such as a shoal of mackerel.
Torridge Council said on Monday 24 July that the pool had been drained and it was open for swimming again.
The council had warned on social media, external on Friday that the pool had been closed after the incident and a valve had been opened "to flush out the fish that remained".
A contractor carried out the work over the weekend.
A spokesperson from the Marine Biological Association said of whitebait: "At times, they are chased in by predators (maybe mackerel) and then they die as the temperature and salinity increases in the sea pool if there is no regular influx of oxygenated seawater."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.