Putting Gaelic games fixtures behind a streaming paywall is "restricting the audience", the tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) has said.

Micheál Martin said he did not believe the right balance was being struck between commercial interest and public interest with the existing arrangement.

The streaming service GAAGO is jointly owned by the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and Irish national broadcaster RTÉ and charges customers €79 (£69) a year to watch some matches.

Politicians have been calling for more matches to be broadcast free-to-air.