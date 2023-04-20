Witness appeal after man dies in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash in Surrey.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Ashley Road, Epsom, at about 01:45 BST on Saturday.
The driver of a red Honda Civic was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since died, Surrey Police said.
“Our thoughts at this time are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers,” a police spokesperson said.
Police have appealed for anybody who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
