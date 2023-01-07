An 80-year-old man who has completed his 500th Parkrun has vowed to keep on going until he "can't do it any more".

Ray Evans, from Bedford, crossed the finish line at Bedford Park on 31 December, with a time of 35 minutes and 15 seconds.

He started running in the 1970s and joined the weekly 5km (3.10 mile) event in October 2011.

He said getting a rapturous applause "was a surprise" and it was "something I'll remember for the rest of my life".