Campaigners leave 'ghost bikes' outside county hall
At a glance
White bikes were left outside the offices of Norfolk County Council to symbolise the six cyclists who have been killed on the county's roads so far this year
Norwich Cycling Campaign, who were behind the move, are calling on Norfolk County Council to improve safety for cyclists
The council said the safety of road users would always be its priority
Bicycles painted white have been placed outside a county hall to symbolise six cyclists who have been killed in road collisions this year.
The 'ghost bikes' were arranged by the Norwich Cycling Campaign group who were calling on Norfolk County Council (NCC) to to improve safety for cyclists.
Six cyclists have been killed on Norfolk’s roads so far this year, compared with four in 2022.
Norfolk County Council said it had worked hard to improve the experience for cyclists across the city.
Peter Silburn, chair of the Norwich Cycling Campaign said: "Each of the six white bikes represents a failure to keep people safe on our roads.
"These deaths are not accidents, they are the result of policies that prioritise the convenience of car drivers over people’s safety."
The group said it wanted to see more cycle lanes installed, lower speeds introduced on urban roads and fewer cars.
On Monday, Norwich Cycling Campaign presented Cllr Graham Plant, NCC’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, with more than 70 postcards that had been written by local schoolchildren and their parents who said they wanted to see more action on cycling safety.
Cllr Plant said: "The safety of road users will always be our priority and we have worked hard to improve the experience for cyclists across the city.
“I welcome the feedback received from young people today and will be meeting with local groups to listen to their concerns and discuss how we can make further progress."
The council said it was planning to launch a walking and cycling public consultation to look at its current provision.
