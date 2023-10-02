Robber caught after leaving blood at crime scene
A robber who was identified by blood left at the scene of a crime has been sentenced to 30 months in a youth detention centre.
Kaeden Gardner, 19, cut his hand when he smashed glass door panels at a newsagent in Cavendish Road, Leicester, on 26 February.
Police said he was attempting to steal items, including alcohol, after committing other offences earlier that day and the previous month.
He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
Gardner, of no fixed abode, had admitted robbery, affray, damaging property, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis and aggravated vehicle taking.
Leicestershire Police said Gardner attacked the owners of the newsagents on 6 February before cutting his hand when he smashed glass door panels.
Earlier that day he had stolen a necklace after threatening a customer at a fast food restuarant in Almost Road, Leicester.
The previous month security staff at a Wigston supermarket spotted Gardner had a knife while arguing with staff and reported him to police.
He was arrested in March, with cannabis seized by officers as he was detained.
Det Con Fiona Day described him as "a prolific offender" who was well-known to police.
“He isn’t bothered about the harm he’s causing to our communities or the impact his offending has on others," she said.
