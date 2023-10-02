A robber who was identified by blood left at the scene of a crime has been sentenced to 30 months in a youth detention centre.

Kaeden Gardner, 19, cut his hand when he smashed glass door panels at a newsagent in Cavendish Road, Leicester, on 26 February.

Police said he was attempting to steal items, including alcohol, after committing other offences earlier that day and the previous month.

He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.