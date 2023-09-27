Council building evacuated over suspicious item
- Published
A council building was evacuated after a suspicious item was found in a nearby car park.
Police were called to the car park near Romney Place, Maidstone, at about 11:15 BST.
A cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene while initial enquiries take place, Kent Police said.
Maidstone Borough Council said: “Our phone lines are currently unavailable due to a temporary closure at Maidstone House.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.