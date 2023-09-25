Body found in search for person missing at sea
A body has been found following a major air and sea rescue operation off the coast of Brighton.
Sussex Police said the body of a 38-year-old man was recovered near the shoreline on the beach opposite the Odeon Cinema on Sunday night.
His next of kin have been informed.
A search and rescue operation was launched at 07:00 BST on Sunday following reports of a man in difficulty in the sea east of Brighton Palace Pier.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and the death has been referred to the coroner,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
