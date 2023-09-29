Severn Trent to 'spend billions' upgrading its network

Water company Severn Trent has announced plans to raise £1bn towards transforming its network in the hope of reducing sewage spills and aiding "the natural environment".

The firm said the move was part of a planned £12.5bn spend over the next five years that would create about 7,000 jobs in the Midlands' business and supply chain.

The announcement comes as water firms across the country come under fire for sewage spills, prompting an apology from the industry for its slow response.

Severn Trent chief executive Liv Garfield said the plan meant the company could transform its network by 2030, benefitting customers to whom it had been listening.