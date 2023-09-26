Children's book aims to educate on data protection
Primary school children in Guernsey are being taught about data protection with the help of a new book.
Warro goes on an adventure is aimed at eight-year-old children and has been published by The Office of the Data Protection Authority (ODPA).
It introduces children to the concept of personal data and how it is used in our everyday lives.
Data Protection Commissioner, Emma Martins, said: "It is not just about the fear, but the opportunities as well."
Ms Martins said the question of what happened to all of the data being gathered was "deeply important".
She said: "So we are trying to introduce that in a way that is non-threatening.
"It is not all about being terrified of the digital world but about embracing it."
The book tells the story of Warro the data bear and her companion Bijou the blue tit.
Warro means “Hi” in Guernsey’s native language Guernésiais.
Bijou is a blue tit because the birds are known for their ability to share information with each other for the benefit of the species as a whole.
