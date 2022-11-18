Road closures warning ahead of Sikh parade
- Published
Drivers have been warned road closures will be in place in Leicester this weekend as thousands take part in a Sikh parade.
The annual Nagar Kirtan procession will be making its way through the city centre on Sunday.
The event has been celebrated in Leicester for more than 20 years and attracts about 10,000 Sikhs every year.
Rolling road closures will be in place as the procession moves from East Park Road to Holy Bones, near St Nicholas Circle.
The parade is due to start at East Park Road at around 11:00 GMT before travelling through St Peter’s Road, Sparkenhoe Street, Swain Street, St George’s Way, Charles Street, Northampton Street and Granby Street.
It will then proceed along Gallowtree Gate, East Gates, High Street, St Nicholas Place and St Nicholas Circle, before finishing in Holy Bones at 15:00, according to Leicester City Council.
Parking restrictions will be in place in parts of Leicester Street, Rosebery Street, Nottingham Street, Holy Bones and Great Central Street.
Nagar Kirtan celebrates the birth of Sikhism’s first Guru and founder, Nanak Dev Ji.
Piara Singh Clair, Leicester's assistant city mayor for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We want to ensure the safety of spectators and people taking part in the procession, so we will be putting in place a series of rolling road closures as it passes through the city."