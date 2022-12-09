Student flats plan for former hosiery factory
A former hosiery factory in Leicester could be turned into flats for students, under new plans.
Developer Jade Ltd failed last year to secure planning permission for the NS Waite building in Henshaw Street, near Leicester Royal Infirmary.
But now the developer has submitted a new application to Leicester City Council, which it says addresses problems previously raised by planning officers.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals would see the three-storey factory converted into a six-storey block with 46 one-bed flats and one two-bed apartment.
The council said the previous bid to create 37 studio flats and seven two-bed flats would be cramped and not provide suitable living space for the students.
It also raised concerns over the height of the proposed development which it said would harm the Grade II listed Luke Turner building next to it.