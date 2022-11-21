Man dies and women injured in three-car crash
A man has died and two women have been injured in a crash between three cars in Leicestershire.
Police said it happened on the A606 near Melton Mowbray just after 10:00 GMT on Monday.
The man, who was in his 20's and driving a black BMW 5 Series, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Leicestershire Police have asked for anyone who was on the A606 at that time to contact them, especially if they have a dashcam in their vehicle.
The crash happened close to the junction of Whissendine Road.
Police said both women - who were driving a white Audi A5 and a red Renault Clio - suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The force said no-one had been arrested.