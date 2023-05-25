Broadband prices should be 11% lower, watchdog says
The island's competition watchdog has suggested broadband prices should be lowered by 11%.
The Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) said it believed lower prices would give users better value for money whilst still allowing providers to make a profit.
The GCRA is the telecommunications regulator for the island ensuring services provided are "priced reasonably".
Chief executive Michael Byrne said a number of different factors were involved in the pricing of broadband.
He said: "One of our roles as a utility regulator is to make sure the price is a fair value for money, quality of services is decent, that those who invest, the capital investment required, getting a reasonable return and competition is protected."
The proposal has been put out for consultation, and the GCRA said it expected to finalise its decision "by the autumn".
