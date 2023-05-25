The island's competition watchdog has suggested broadband prices should be lowered by 11%.

The Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) said it believed lower prices would give users better value for money whilst still allowing providers to make a profit.

The GCRA is the telecommunications regulator for the island ensuring services provided are "priced reasonably".

Chief executive Michael Byrne said a number of different factors were involved in the pricing of broadband.