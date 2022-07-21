Limits on the number of pavement cafes and the hours they remain open could be imposed in York.

The city council said the historic centre's infrastructure is unable to accommodate such cafes at every location.

A requirement for planning approval was removed by the government during the pandemic, but that legislation expires in September.

The authority said it plans to consult with businesses and disabled groups on a new policy.

People with disabilities have previously said the popularity of pavement cafes has made the city centre inaccessible for them, while business owners have said outdoor seating areas have improved trade.

Ashley Mason, executive member for economy at the council, said the temporary rules had enabled businesses to continue trading during an "incredibly challenging time".

"Whilst we recognise the continued importance of these licences to many businesses, it's clear that there are access issues we need to address," he added.