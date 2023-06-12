Police seek man after 'serious domestic incident'
Police investigating what they called a "serious domestic incident" in a village have said they want to speak to a 65-year-old man.
Anthony Manson, known as Tony, is described as having a slim build, a grey beard and is believed to have a cane corso dog with him.
Armed officers are among those who have been searching near Tintern in Monmouthshire early on Monday.
Gwent Police warned anyone who sees Mr Manson not to approach him.
Ch Supt Ian Roberts said buildings in a wooded area were being searched.
"Specially trained firearms officers attended as a precaution to ensure the safety of everyone," he said.
Police added: "The victim is safe and accessed support from specially trained officers".