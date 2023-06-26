Town's main road reopens months after blaze
A huge blaze in March in North Street engulfed the 400-year-old Angel Inn
More than 30 Ukrainian refugees were being housed there at the time
The main road through the town was closed while work took place
The main road through a West Sussex town has reopened more than three months after a devastating fire.
The blaze started in a property in North Street, Midhurst, on 15 March, before spreading to the roof of a historic hotel next door.
The hotel was housing Ukrainian refugees at the time.
Work to shore up the 400 year-old Angel Inn and adjoining properties has now been completed.
Residents had expressed frustration with how long the work was taking, while some traders also complained of lost income.
However, the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) has previously described it as a "complex project" with "significant health and safety considerations".
Specialist contractors were deployed on the project by the SDNPA, local councils and West Sussex Fire and Rescue.;