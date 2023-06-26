RTÉ director general resigns over Tubridy payments
At a glance
RTÉ director general Dee Forbes tenders her resignation
It follows revelations surrounding payments made to RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy by the organisation
The TV and radio host received earnings of €345,000 (£296,000) more than publicly declared
The payments were made between 2017 and 2022
An external review into the governance and culture at RTÉ has been ordered by the Irish minister for media.
- Published
Director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, has resigned with immediate effect.
The move comes as presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been published in the Irish broadcaster's earnings reports.
The TV and radio host received the payments between 2017 and 2022.
In a statement on Monday, Ms Forbes said she has "engaged with and consistently co-operated with the processes directed towards answering questions surrounding payments to Ryan Tubridy".
"As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously," she added.
"I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."