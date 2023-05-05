A paedophile who abused a 12-year-old girl and took indecent images has been jailed for two years and two months.

Adrian Solway, 31, had taken upskirting images of the girl on the same day that he touched and kissed her.

Sentencing him at Douglas Courthouse, Deemster Graeme Cook said his actions had created "horror for this young girl".

Solway was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.