Paedophile who abused 12-year-old girl jailed
A paedophile who abused a 12-year-old girl and took indecent images has been jailed for two years and two months.
Adrian Solway, 31, had taken upskirting images of the girl on the same day that he touched and kissed her.
Sentencing him at Douglas Courthouse, Deemster Graeme Cook said his actions had created "horror for this young girl".
Solway was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
'In denial'
The abuse, which happened on 19 October last year, came to light when the girl reported his actions to police.
When arrested Solway, of Union Mills, told officers that the images were intended to show that the girl's skirt was too short.
Douglas Courthouse heard Solway had also downloaded a game featuring paedophilia, which he had played "at least twice".
He was found guilty of one count of indecent assault and two counts of taking indecent images after a trial.
Deemster Cook said he had been "in denial" about his actions and had shown very little remorse for his behaviour.
