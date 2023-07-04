The original Star Wars films start with the iconic words "a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away".

And while it it may seem like yesterday to some fans that they were released, it is now 40 years since the third instalment, Return of the Jedi, hit cinema screens.

To mark the anniversary, four coins will be released by The Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The first features characters R2-D2 and C-3PO inside the star ship, the Millennium Falcon.

It is the first time the iconic characters of the original Star Wars trilogy will feature on official UK coins.