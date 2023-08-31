The internal council email added the authority was committed to ensuring the service continued: "The contractual notice period is six months which takes us to early 2024 and we are currently reviewing all the options available to us ahead of a procurement exercise.

“To offer reassurance, the smooth continuation of the park and ride is key to all that we are doing.

"We recognise that the service is essential to many people accessing the city for work, health and leisure purposes and to help reduce congestion around the city."

James Eustace, director for First Bus South, said the company was in talks with the council.

"Passenger recovery and growth for the park and ride service has been slow since the Covid pandemic, driven by changing consumer behaviours and changes to work patterns," he said.

“These changes have made the existing operation unsustainable in its current format.

"We must therefore identify and introduce changes to how the service is operated in order to protect its longer-term future."

Truro councillor Rob Nolan said moves to reduce or stop the service would be "deeply worrying".

He said: "Cornwall Council must ensure that this brilliant service is fully supported."