A shipbuilding company has proposed building and operating ferries to the Isles of Scilly in a move that could create competition on the route.

Harland & Wolff (H&W) said it was preparing a business case to operate two ferries from Penzance to Scilly, as well as one inter-island vessel, beginning in 2025.

It said it planned to apply for levelling up funding from the government.

The passenger and freight ferry routes are currently operated solely by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company (ISSC).