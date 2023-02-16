Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy in Sheffield have released CCTV images of an individual they believe could hold vital information.

The teenager was attacked at about 19:20 GMT on Saturday 28 January in a car park near the bus interchange on Pond Street.

South Yorkshire Police has released stills of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone who recogises the man are urged to get in touch with the force.