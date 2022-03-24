Art, workspaces and amphitheatre in vision for Bodmin
At a glance
Bodmin could get a revamp of the town centre with art, workspaces and an amphitheatre
The ideas follow suggestions from the public and could be in place by 2030
A report also suggests making the most of attractions in the town as well as the Camel Trail and Bodmin Jail
- Published
Creative workspaces, art installations and an amphitheatre are in the pipeline for a revamp of Bodmin town centre.
The aim is to bring more people in, said the Bodmin Town Team which is working with Cornwall Council on the vision for 2030.
Artist's impressions show thriving street scenes with activities and new outdoor cafe areas.
A new town centre action plan, based on consultation with townspeople, will be drawn up to look at how some of the ambitions can be achieved.
The project will be funded by Cornwall Council’s town centre vitality funding and led by the Bodmin Town Team, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report suggests making the most of attractions in the town and providing better links between the town centre and the likes of the Camel Trail and Bodmin Jail.
There are also suggestions of making the main Fore Street more pedestrian friendly by not allowing vehicles through at certain times of the day.
And there are ideas for more green planting in the town as well as creating an amphitheatre in Priory Park.