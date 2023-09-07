Built in the 14th Century, the fortified tower house belonged to the O'Doherty clan, lords of the Inishowen peninsula from the 1300s to the early 1600s.

It was part of a network of defensive buildings around the peninsula and one of the last remaining of the O'Doherty castles in Inishowen.

Although privately owned, the keep has national monument status and the protection of the Irish state.

The keep was burned by Crown Forces in 1608 after Cahir O'Doherty had rebelled against the English and led an attack on nearby Derry.

Following his death, the keep was granted to Sir Arthur Chichester - the architect of the Ulster Plantation - who leased it to Henry Vaughan.

His family occupied the building until 1718 when they built their manor house Buncrana Castle using materials from the wall surrounding the keep.

It was there that Wolfe Tone - the leader of the 1798 Irish Rebellion - was held following his capture by the British.