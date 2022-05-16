Car windows smashed overnight in Jersey
At a glance
Four cars damaged in overnight attack in St Brelade
The vehicles were parked in a single row
Police appeal for witnesses
- Published
Cars have had their windows smashed overnight in the St Brelade area of Jersey, police say.
Four vehicles, which were all parked in a row nearest the railway walk in Le Clos Orange, were damaged between 23:15 BST on Saturday 14 and 08:30 BST on Sunday 15 May.
Police said the majority of windows on the cars were smashed "likely using a tool".
Officers have asked for those who may have witnessed the incident to get in contact.