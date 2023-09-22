A fire in Canterbury which damaged a recycling lorry was believed to have been started by Lithium ion batteries, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Farmhouse Close, Barham, just before 09:00 BST.

Nobody was injured, but a lorry carrying recycling waste was damaged.

Canterbury City Council said: “We cannot state this enough – please do not put batteries of any type into your rubbish.”