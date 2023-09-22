Warning over batteries after recycling lorry fire
A fire in Canterbury has damaged a recycling lorry
It is believed to have beeen started by Lithium ion batteries
Nobody was injured in the blaze
A fire in Canterbury which damaged a recycling lorry was believed to have been started by Lithium ion batteries, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Farmhouse Close, Barham, just before 09:00 BST.
Nobody was injured, but a lorry carrying recycling waste was damaged.
Canterbury City Council said: “We cannot state this enough – please do not put batteries of any type into your rubbish.”
Two fire engines attended the scene, where crews extinguished the fire.
The fire service reminded the public to recycle batteries via specialist recycling services as some batteries can be a fire risk when disposed of incorrectly.
The council said that when damaged, batteries have a tendency to explode or ignite.
“We strongly believe the fire was caused by a battery in the rubbish,” a spokesperson said.
“This is the second such incident in only a few days. The last one was caused by someone chucking a full car battery into their waste.”
A spare hire vehicle has been deployed by the council.
Anyone whose recycling is not collected is urged to leave their bin out for Saturday’s catch up crews to empty.
