Three people have been arrested after a car crashed into a house following a disturbance in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said at about 12:20 BST on Sunday, officers were called to reports of the disturbance in Java Court, Alvaston, followed by the car crashing into the house.

Two women, 23 and 57, and a 30-year-old man have been held "in connection with the incident".

A "large number" of police officers were in the area while investigations took place, the force added.