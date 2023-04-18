Making older buildings in Guernsey accessible to all might be a challenge, says a member of Guernsey Disability Alliance.

Under new anti-discrimination laws, the States needs to produce accessibility action plans for its buildings by October 2028.

Janina Almeida, from the alliance, which is a support charity, acknowledged that "some of the buildings are really old and it depends what state they're in".

The States is planning accessibility audits of more than 40 of its public buildings, including Frossard House and schools.