Councillors have given full planning permission for a new education campus for three to 18 year olds in Easter Ross.

Tain Community Campus will replace Tain Royal Academy, Craighill and Knockbreck primaries and St Duthus School - which supports pupils with severe, complex and profound additional support needs - on one site.

The schools cater for more than 1,000 young people, including nursery children and secondary education pupils.

The new complex includes community facilities, such as a library and sports pitches.

A plan to create a campus in Tain was approved by Highland councillors in 2015.