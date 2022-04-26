New campus for 3-18 year olds approved
At a glance
A new community campus looks set to be built in Tain in the Highlands.
It would replace Tain Royal Academy, Craighill and Knockbreck primaries and St Duthus School - which supports pupils with severe, complex and profound additional support needs - on one site.
The new complex would also have community facilities.
Planning permission has been granted by Highland councillors.
Councillors have given full planning permission for a new education campus for three to 18 year olds in Easter Ross.
Tain Community Campus will replace Tain Royal Academy, Craighill and Knockbreck primaries and St Duthus School - which supports pupils with severe, complex and profound additional support needs - on one site.
The schools cater for more than 1,000 young people, including nursery children and secondary education pupils.
The new complex includes community facilities, such as a library and sports pitches.
A plan to create a campus in Tain was approved by Highland councillors in 2015.