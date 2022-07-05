A man has been seriously injured in an "extremely callous" hit-and-run in north Wales, police have said.

The pedestrian was taken to Countess of Chester Hospital after being hit by a car in Shotton Lane, Shotton, Flintshire, on Monday.

Police were called to the scene at about 19:00 BST after the man, in his 60s, was hit by a silver estate car.

It was said to be heading in the direction of Ewloe from Shotton at the time of the crash.