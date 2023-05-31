Storage site owners plan to rebuild after fire
At a glance
The owners of a storage unit destroyed by fire said they plan to rebuild the site.
The blaze at Access Self Storage in Byfleet, Surrey, broke out on 18 May.
Investigations into the cause are being carried out by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and experts brought in by insurers.
A statement the website of Access Self Storage said it intends "to rebuild the store and re-open as soon as possible".
The company said it will be sending claim forms to customers who took out insurance with it, while those who did not should contact their own insurers.
A spokesman said: “While we are focused on progressing matters as quickly as possible, the safety of customers and staff is paramount.
"We thank everyone for their patience while we allow the relevant authorities to complete their independent investigations and inspections."
The company has set up a support team for customers to contact.
