'Tourette's can really impact you on stage'
A drummer who has Tourette's said it was "wonderful" to see Lewis Capaldi's fans support him after he struggled to finish his Glastonbury set.
The singer announced last year he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome and has since been open about his struggles with anxiety.
Greg Storey, who also has the condition, said he shared similar experiences when he has played gigs in the past.
"Tourette's can be a really impactful thing when you’re about to go on stage, nerves are one of the biggest triggers for Tourette's syndrome," he said.
Mr Storey, from Stoke-on-Trent, said it could be stressful for performers and "can sometimes get the better" of them.
"It can be a very nerve-wracking situation because when you’re on stage, the idea is that you’re there to perform and you’re in control of that space for that amount of time and the Tourette’s can sometimes rob you of that," he said.
The 29-year-old first started playing the drums as a teenager and found it helped him to manage his tics.
"My Tourette’s just stopped while I was holding those sticks," he said. "Needless to say it had a huge impact on me."
When he is not drumming, Mr Storey often imagined himself at his kit which he said had a similar effect.
"I like to think it occupies that part of my brain that the Tourette’s is occupied by and it allows me to cope with the condition and some days not even seem like I have it," he said.
After his set at Glastonbury, Capaldi announced on Tuesday that he was taking a break from touring "for the forseeable future".
"I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's," he said.