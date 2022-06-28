A fire at a leisure centre near Bristol was started accidentally, investigators have concluded.

Firefighters were called to Bradley Stoke Leisure Centre in Fiddlers Wood Lane at 17:42 BST on Monday.

A spokesman for Avon Fire and Rescue said crews found a small fire involving nearby bushes affecting the single storey building.

The leisure centre was evacuated as a precaution and the fire was quickly extinguished but swimming lessons were cancelled for the rest of the evening.