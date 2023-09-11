Drivers are facing delays on the A14 in Suffolk following a crash between a lorry and a car.

It happened at about 12:30 BST on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 52 near Claydon, north of Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said the male lorry driver was unharmed and the female driver of the car was "not believed to be in a life-threatening" situation "at this stage".

One lane of the carriageway has reopened but drivers can expect delays of about 30 minutes, National Highways said.