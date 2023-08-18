A series of overnight closures are due to affect a Norfolk bridge while a £7.5m refurbishment gets carried out.

National Highways said the Breydon Bridge on the A47 in Great Yarmouth would close overnight on 21, 22, 24 and 29 August, and from 15 September to 5 October, between 20:00 and 06:00 BST.

Eastbound traffic would be diverted from the A47 at Trowse Newton and travel southbound on the A146, then on to the A143 at Gillingham before re-joining at the Beccles Road/A47 interchange.

Westbound traffic would follow the same diversion route in reverse.