Drop in Covid-19 vaccination sessions are due to open for children in Jersey over the age of five.

Jersey States, external is encouraging parents and carers to vaccinate their children before their return to school in September.

Ahead of the return to school, parents and carers can bring children to the "rock-up" clinics at Le Sports Centre to get vaccinated.

The sessions begin on Friday, and will be held each Friday between 12:30 and 17:30 BST and on Saturdays between 09:00 and 15:00 BST, until 27 August.