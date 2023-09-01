The port of Fowey in Cornwall has welcomed the biggest ship ever to dock in the town's harbour.

The Spirit of Adventure, operated by Saga Cruises, weighs about 60,000 tonnes and is 236m (775ft) long.

Fowey harbourmaster Paul Thomas said it was the longest and heaviest ship to have ever come into the town's harbour.

He said its arrival was a "big deal" for tourism in the area.