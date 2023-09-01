Cruise ship is biggest ever for Cornish port
At a glance
The Spirit of Adventure is the largest ship ever to stop in Fowey, Cornwall
It weighs about 60,000 tonnes and is 236m (775ft) long
Fowey harbourmaster Paul Thomas said the ship was a "big deal" for tourism
- Published
The port of Fowey in Cornwall has welcomed the biggest ship ever to dock in the town's harbour.
The Spirit of Adventure, operated by Saga Cruises, weighs about 60,000 tonnes and is 236m (775ft) long.
Fowey harbourmaster Paul Thomas said it was the longest and heaviest ship to have ever come into the town's harbour.
He said its arrival was a "big deal" for tourism in the area.
He added it was a challenge to prepare for and another pilot had to travel to Germany to use a simulator to test how the ship would dock in various weather conditions.
"I think it is a big deal for Fowey and the area around," he said.
"What we are trying to do is attract this size of ship, which is just on our limit, but it means we can have those passengers going to visit the town and nearby destinations."
Polruan Coastwatch station manager Ray Wrigg said the ship was an impressive sight.
"She's well up - I can't see many of the houses immediately opposite," he said.
"That gives you an idea of how high she is."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.