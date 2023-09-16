Gardaí seize rifle and more than 170 bullets

  • Gardaí (Irish police) have seized a Colt M16 rifle, magazine and morethan 170 rounds of ammunition

  • It followed a search of a wooded area in Shannon, County Clare

  • A man in his 30s has been arrested

Gardaí (Irish police) have seized a Colt M16 rifle, magazine and more than 170 rounds of ammunition.

It followed a search operation in County Clare on Friday afternoon.

A man in his 30s was arrested during the search of a wooded area in Shannon.

The man is in custody in a Garda station in County Clare.

Gardaí said the firearm and ammunition would by examined by the ballistics section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.

