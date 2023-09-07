Body of man recovered from River Mole
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Mole in Surrey.
Officers from Surrey Police were called to the area at about 12:15 BST on Thursday.
The man's next of kin have been informed, a force spokesperson said.
A police cordon remained in place on Thursday afternoon while officers carried out inquiries to establish the circumstances around his death.
